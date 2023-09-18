Penn State moved to 3-0 on the young season on Saturday afternoon with a 30-13 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in their Big Ten opener.
Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).
Happy Valley Insider has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Fighting Illini.
If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website, breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.
QUARTERBACK
Name
SNAPS
OFF GRADE
PASS GRADE
Drew Allar
63
78.4
77.8
Beau Pribula
15
50.9
52.1
BOLD = STARTER
RUNNING BACKS
NAME
SNAPS
OFFENSE GRADE
RUN GRADE
Kaytron Allen
41
66.5
71.4
Nicholas Singleton
41
60.1
58.9
Trey Potts
12
55.3
59.6
BOLD = STARTER
