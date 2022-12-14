As of this morning, the Early Signing Period is just a week away.

On top of that, there’s a dead period that begins next Monday, meaning college coaches have just four days left to make their impressions on recruits who plan on signing sometime between next Wednesday and Friday.

Penn State has had themselves a good week, an official visit weekend has resulted in two commitments in two days this week, bringing the Nittany Lions total to 21 in the class of 2023. They however are not done yet, still planning to add via the prep ranks and the transfer portal.

Below, we go over Penn State’s notable targets still left on the board, the latest intel, and our prediction of where they wind up next week.