Nittany Lions doing well with 2024 Maryland OL Kyle Altuner

“I’ve been talking to them more recently,” he told Nittany Nation. “It has been awesome. I’ve been talking to Coach [Phil] Trautwein and Coach [James] Franklin. They’re good at relationship building.”

The 6-foot-3, 284-pounder is in touch with a pair of Nittany Lions coaches and has appreciated seeing his bond grow with each of them.

While Good Counsel (MD) 2024 offensive lineman Kyle Altuner won’t truly see his recruitment take off until September 1, Penn State is still a school he’s making sure he initiates contact with every so often.

Altuner sees Trautwein as a coach he can trust in developing him at the next level. The conversations have provided comfortability as well.

“Coach Trautwein knows how to produce offensive lineman,” he said. “He makes sure they know the little things like plays and how to draw them up. He teaches the little things technique-wise too. We talk about school and we make sure everything at home is good with our family.”

As for Franklin, Altuner always enjoys his passion. He also helps paint the picture on what life would be like as a Nittany Lion.

“Coach Franklin is awesome,” Altuner said. “He has energy and everything. I know a lot of people say that, but he really does bring it. He makes sure you know what’s going on. Having him talk to me, I’m understanding how Penn State football is played.”