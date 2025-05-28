OPINION: Wide Receiver Will Be a Strength for Penn State Football in 2025

There has been a lot said about Penn State's wide receiver corps. In a close playoff loss to Notre Dame, there was not a single catch from a wide receiver. Not surprisingly, Penn State will have a brand new set of pass catchers in 2025. Harrison Wallace III and Omari Evans transferred to Ole Miss and Washington, respectively, and Julian Fleming graduated after the season. The Nittany Lions have secured transfer receivers in Kyron Hudson (USC), Devonte Ross (Troy), and Trebor Pẽna (Syracuse). The only significant returning contributor in the room is Liam Clifford. Based on precedent, you can expect Penn State to turn wide receiver from a weakness into a strength in the next few seasons.

WHAT TO EXPECT FOR 2025?

There is pretty much no way that the wide receiver room will be worse in the 2025-2026 season. While Wallace was a consistent target for Drew Allar, and Omari Evans was a solid deep threat, the receiver room will have a new and improved set of veterans. Hudson comes in with 40 games played under his belt at USC. This includes games against opponents last season, such as Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, and Texas A&M. While the 6'1" receiver might not create the most separation, he has shown the ability to win jump balls against some elite opponents. In addition, Penn State added Troy transfer Devonte Ross, who put up a stat line of 76 receptions for 1043 yards and a Sun Belt leading 11 receiving TDs. Ross is a burner who wants to beat you downfield. The 5'10" senior looks to fulfill the Omari Evans role while hopefully winning more consistently down the field than his counterpart. Ross was also a great punt and kickoff returner last season. Against Iowa, Ross had a 63 yard receiving TD and a punt return TD. It was enough for James Franklin and company to target Ross in the portal. Finally, there is Trebor Pẽna who just got to campus. Pẽna was part of a dynamic Syracuse passing attack season with Kyle McCord at the helm. The Orange used Pẽna primarily as a short and intermediate threat. Despite only being 6 foot, Pẽna is great at breaking tackles and catching the ball in traffic. The New Jersey native caught 84 passes for 941 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2024. The newest Nittany Lion provides a short passing threat for Drew Allar that he did not have at wideout last season. Since, Tyler Warren graduated, there will be plenty of targets to spread around. Expect Pẽna to be a big contributor in Andy Kotelnicki's offense.

WHY WILL WIDE RECEIVER BECOME A STRENGTH?