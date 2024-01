With the 2024 recruiting cycle mostly complete for Penn State, Happy Valley Insider will begin taking a look at the 2025 recruiting cycle for the Nittany Lions, going position by position and presenting an early look at the position for the cycle.

Below, we discuss the prospects to know at the quarterback position, who is already committed, who is still uncommitted that is to know, and if the NIttany Lions will take two quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle.