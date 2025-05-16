Penn State 2026 DE Commit Daniel Jennings Reclassifies to 2025

Penn State, for the second straight year, will have one of its top defensive commitments reclassify to enroll on campus earlier. On Friday, it was reported by On3's Steve Wiltfong that Princeton (WV) defensive end Daniel Jennings was reclassifying from the 2026 recruiting cycle to the 2025 recruiting cycle, allowing Jennings to enroll with the program next month.



Jennings committed to Penn State nearly a year ago on July 31 after a visit for the Lasch Bash. The 6-foot-2, 221-pound Jennings committed to the Nittany Lions over offers from Illinois, UNLV, and West Virginia. The West Virginia native will join Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, which featured three commitments on the defensive line from Yvan Kemajou, Cortez Harris, and Randy Adirika. He will be the 28th signee as part of the Nittany Lions' class. “I’m super excited to get with the guys and start preparing to win the title next season,” Jennings told Wiltfong. “I have enrolled in homeschool and will be graduating this year and signing with Penn State’s 25’ class here in a few weeks," he also told On3.