Penn State aims for third straight win in trip to Michigan State
The Penn State Nittany Lions are set to jump back into Big Ten play on Thursday night when they travel to East Lansing to take on Tom Izzo and Michigan State. Penn State has won each of its last two games, over Le Moyne and Rider, to improve to a 7-6 mark on the year. In their two conference tilts, the Nittany Lions spilt with a loss to Maryland, followed by an upset victory over Ohio State.
After a tough start to the season, the Spartans have won their last four games, including a blowout win over Baylor to kickstart the streak. Michigan State is now 8-5 on the year, but are 0-2 in conference play thus far.
Penn State is still a sizable underdog against Michigan State (+13.5 point spread) heading into Thursday's matchup.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: January 4th, 2024 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Breslin Center (14,797) -- East Lansing, Michigan
TV/STREAM: Peacock
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Michigan State
|
77.5 (122)
|
PS/G
|
77.2 (129)
|
70.3 (162)
|
PA/G
|
64.5 (44)
|
43.9% (231)
|
FG%
|
47.8% (53)
|
52.3.% (110)
|
2P%
|
54.3% (66)
|
32.0% (227)
|
3P%
|
34.0% (143)
|
73.0% (109)
|
FT%
|
69.7% (230)
|
35.9 (325)
|
REB/G
|
40.0 (185)
|
10.6 (193)
|
O-REB/G
|
10.85 (179)
|
1.03 (224)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.68 (13)
|
71.9 (66)
|
TEMPO
|
66.6 (304)
|
1.075 (107)
|
OFF EFF
|
1.137 (37)
|
1.019 (122)
|
DEF EFF
|
0.928 (13)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
111
|
104
|
99
|
116
|
107.5
|
Michigan State
|
19
|
23
|
8
|
28
|
19.5
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
13.6
|
1.8
|
4.5
|
G
|
18.2
|
3.3
|
2.8
|
F
|
6.7
|
3.4
|
1.2
|
F
|
7.0
|
3.4
|
0.2
|
C
|
9.9
|
8.8
|
0.6
Who is Michigan State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
20.0
|
2.8
|
2.8
|
G
|
11.3
|
3.2
|
5.0
|
G
|
10.6
|
4.3
|
1.1
|
F
|
10.0
|
4.8
|
2.2
|
F
|
4.8
|
6.3
|
0.2
Penn State vs Michigan State Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
50.5%
|
15.8%
|
28.6%
|
35.6
|
Michigan State
|
52.2%
|
15.9%
|
31.5%
|
33.8
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board