The Penn State Nittany Lions are set to jump back into Big Ten play on Thursday night when they travel to East Lansing to take on Tom Izzo and Michigan State. Penn State has won each of its last two games, over Le Moyne and Rider, to improve to a 7-6 mark on the year. In their two conference tilts, the Nittany Lions spilt with a loss to Maryland, followed by an upset victory over Ohio State.

After a tough start to the season, the Spartans have won their last four games, including a blowout win over Baylor to kickstart the streak. Michigan State is now 8-5 on the year, but are 0-2 in conference play thus far.

Penn State is still a sizable underdog against Michigan State (+13.5 point spread) heading into Thursday's matchup.