Penn State Wrestling’s Alex Facundo To Enter Transfer Portal

In what could be considered a very expected turn of events, Alex Facundo has reportedly entered the transfer portal, as he plans to leave Penn State and venture to another college in need as his options in Happy Valley have become relatively limited.

Advertisement

Facundo was primed to enter the lineup this year, especially as it seemed he would fill either the 157 or even the 174-pound slots for the Lions, depending on what occurred with several big names. Tyler Kasak did not redshirt, Mitchell Mesenbrink had the outright spot at 165, and Levi Haines chose to jump up two weight classes to 174. Kasak and Facundo had wrestled off on several occasions for the 157-pound spot, and internal rumblings from the LWC hinted that the matchup was much closer than many anticipated. The spot would be won at the Army Black Knight Invitational, which saw the 157-pound spot won by Kasak: