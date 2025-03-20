Penn State Wrestling’s Alex Facundo To Enter Transfer Portal

In what could be considered a very expected turn of events, Alex Facundo has reportedly entered the transfer portal, as he plans to leave Penn State and venture to another college in need as his options in Happy Valley have become relatively limited.
Facundo was primed to enter the lineup this year, especially as it seemed he would fill either the 157 or even the 174-pound slots for the Lions, depending on what occurred with several big names. Tyler Kasak did not redshirt, Mitchell Mesenbrink had the outright spot at 165, and Levi Haines chose to jump up two weight classes to 174.
Kasak and Facundo had wrestled off on several occasions for the 157-pound spot, and internal rumblings from the LWC hinted that the matchup was much closer than many anticipated. The spot would be won at the Army Black Knight Invitational, which saw the 157-pound spot won by Kasak:
Kasak won the spot and launched himself to the #1 spot in the country after sound victories over many of the country's top 157-pounders. Facundo's options were limited, and it was expected that he would hit the portal. The news is now official: Facundo is heading out of State College.
Facundo was a four-time State Champion in his native Michigan, so there is a chance that he could head back to his home state in hopes of joining the Wolverines or Spartans. The former option seems more likely, especially as Michigan will need someone at that spot in their lineup. Lions who have transferred out of Happy Valley have performed well at other schools. One example is Terrell Barraclough, who left the Lions and joined Utah Valley. Michael Beard also left Penn State and joined Lehigh, a move that has benefitted him significantly.
