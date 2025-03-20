PSU Pod: Penn State Football Spring Position Preview - WRs / TEs

Richie and Dylan are previewing the 2025 Penn State Football team, as they go through each position group head into spring ball and next up is the wide receivers (0:37) and tight ends (18:30).
- Thoughts on transfers Hudson and Ross (2:28)
- Who will win that third wide receiver spot (6:30)
- Concerns among the depth in the WR room (9:43)
- Will Penn State add another portal receiver (14:04)
- Make or break time for Marques Hagans (17:19)
- Tight End By Committee in 2025 (18:52)
- Who will be the leading receiver among the TEs? (25:34)
