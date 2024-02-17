Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Penn State aims to snap two-game skid during roadtrip to Nebraska

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

On the heels of a three game winning streak, Penn State has now lost back-to-back games over the last week. The Nittany Lions will look to get back into the win column on Saturday afternoon against Nebraska in Lincoln.

Mike Rhoades and company have fallen to 12-13 on the season and 6-8 during Big Ten play, which is tied with Iowa and Maryland for 10th in the conference. Nebraska on the other hand has enjoyed a breakout year at 17-8 and are sixth in the Big Ten. The Huskers are coming off a win over Michigan last time out, which snapped a two-game skid.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: February 17th, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500) -- Lincoln, Nebraska

SPREAD: Nebraska -7.5 / 153.5 over/under

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON
Penn State STAT Nebraska

75.8 (121)

PS/G

77.3 (85)

73.6 (232)

PA/G

70.8 (148)

44.2% (208)

FG%

45.0% (161)

51.6% (128)

2P%

51.8% (119)

33.1% (207)

3P%

36.5% (51)

74.9% (63)

FT%

75.7% (44)

34.2 (347)

REB/G

41.1 (83)

9.48 (255)

O-REB/G

9.84 (235)

1.13 (161)

AST/TO RATIO

1.36 (72)

70.1 (62)

TEMPO

68.3 (141)

1.120 (79)

OFF EFF

1.156 (38)

1.029 (116)

DEF EFF

1.007 (75)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

92

100

76

97

91.3

Nebraska

48

51

46

53

49.5

See the full rankings.

-- KenPom
-- NET
-- ESPN BPI
-- Haslam

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.2

2.2

5.4

G

Kanye Clary

16.7

2.9

2.8

F

Zach Hicks

7.7

3.4

1.0

F

Nick Kern

8.3

4.0

1.5

C

Qudus Wahab

9.2

7.7

0.5

Who is Nebraska's projected starting five?

Nebraska Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Kesiei Tominaga

14.0

2.0

1.1

G

Brice Williams

13.0

5.6

2.5

F

Juwan Gary

11.4

5.9

1.2

F

Josiah Allick

6.8

4.8

1.2

F

Reink Mast

13.6

8.0

3.2

Penn State vs Nebraska Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.8%

15.5%

26.7

34.6

Nebraska

53.1%

16.4%

28.4

33.9

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement