On the heels of a three game winning streak, Penn State has now lost back-to-back games over the last week. The Nittany Lions will look to get back into the win column on Saturday afternoon against Nebraska in Lincoln.

Mike Rhoades and company have fallen to 12-13 on the season and 6-8 during Big Ten play, which is tied with Iowa and Maryland for 10th in the conference. Nebraska on the other hand has enjoyed a breakout year at 17-8 and are sixth in the Big Ten. The Huskers are coming off a win over Michigan last time out, which snapped a two-game skid.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.