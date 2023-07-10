Junior third basemen Jay Harry is the first Penn State baseball player to be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. The Minnesota Twins selected Harry with the 177th overall pick in the seventh round of the draft.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

Coming out of high school, Harry was a highly touted prospect, ranked No. 371 overall by Prep Baseball Report and immediately earned a starring role in his freshman season. As a freshman, Harry had a pretty good season, but his sophomore year was his big breakout year.

In his second season, Harry slashed .333/.414/.470 with 71 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs, four stolen bases, and a .883 OPS. He was also named All-Big Ten First Team.

As a junior, Harry continued to rake for the Penn State offense, slashing .299/.376/.463 with 60 hits, 13 doubles, six home runs, 37 RBIs, six stolen bases, and a .838 OPS.

On Prospects Live, Harry is the 276th -ranked prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The slot value for the 177th pick is $322,900.