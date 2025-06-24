Penn State Basketball Adds Slovenian forward Tibor Mirtic

Penn State Basketball has hit up the international ranks again for their latest freshman addition, as Slovenia forward Tibor Mirtic announced his decision on social media Tueaday.

Mirtic is 22-year old guard and listed as a 6-foot-8 forward, who most recently played for KK Krka in the ABA League, which is the top tier regional men's basketball league that featuring clubs from all over the former Yugoslavia.

This past season, he averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this past season. This included a career high game where he finished with 20pts, 11rebs, 2asts, 2blks and 1stl versus Helios Suns back on January 2nd, 2025.

He is also the third European player in the program since Mike Rhoades took over prior to the 2023-24 season, joining the likes fellow 2025 guard Melih Tunca, 2025 big man Ivan Juric and former wing Bradi Gudmundsson (now at Campbell).