Penn State Basketball all set to host St. Francis (PA) on Tuesday
After starting out the 2023-24 season 2-0, Penn State Basketball is set to welcome another opponent to the Bryce Jordan Center tonight as the St. Francis Red Flash come to town.
Before tonight's tip-off, here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game.
TV/SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE....
TV/STREAM: Big Ten Network
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. St. Francis Red Flash
WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00pm ET
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- State College, Pennsylvania
SPREAD: PSU -25.5pts || Over/Under set at 139.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
|TEAM
|2023-24 KenPom
|2023-24 ESPN BPI
|2022-23 NET RANKING
|2022-23 SAGARIN
|
Penn State
|
83
|
79
|
41
|
33
|
St. Francis
|
359
|
362
|
332
|
348
LAST TIME OUT....
Penn State: The Nittany Lions were able to tame the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Friday despite some struggles, winning by a score of 74-65.
ST. FRANCIS (PA): The Red Flash fell to 0-3 on Saturday losing an ugly one to Santa Clara by a final score of 82-59.
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2022-23 ST. FRANCIS RECORD: 0-3 / Losses to UCLA, San Francisco and Santa Clara.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth matchup between the two schools, with Penn State currently leading the series currently 3-0. The Nittany Lions also hold the most recent victory, defeating the Red Flash 65-58 back in December of 2012.
LOOKING BACK AT THE PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS...
