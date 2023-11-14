Advertisement
Penn State Basketball all set to host St. Francis (PA) on Tuesday

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

After starting out the 2023-24 season 2-0, Penn State Basketball is set to welcome another opponent to the Bryce Jordan Center tonight as the St. Francis Red Flash come to town.

Before tonight's tip-off, here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game.

TV/SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE....

TV/STREAM: Big Ten Network

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. St. Francis Red Flash

WHEN: Tuesday at 7:00pm ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- State College, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: PSU -25.5pts || Over/Under set at 139.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM 2023-24 KenPom 2023-24 ESPN BPI  2022-23 NET RANKING 2022-23 SAGARIN

Penn State

83

79

41

33

St. Francis

359

362

332

348

LAST TIME OUT....

Penn State: The Nittany Lions were able to tame the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Friday despite some struggles, winning by a score of 74-65.

ST. FRANCIS (PA): The Red Flash fell to 0-3 on Saturday losing an ugly one to Santa Clara by a final score of 82-59.

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2022-23 ST. FRANCIS RECORD: 0-3 / Losses to UCLA, San Francisco and Santa Clara.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth matchup between the two schools, with Penn State currently leading the series currently 3-0. The Nittany Lions also hold the most recent victory, defeating the Red Flash 65-58 back in December of 2012.

LOOKING BACK AT THE PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS...

