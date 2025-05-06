Penn State Basketball lands 2025 Croatian big man Ivan Juric

Juric becomes the Nittany Lions' fourth freshman addition for the 2025 class, joining Kayden Mingo , Mason Blackwood , and Justin Houser .

Penn State Basketball has added some international flavor to their 2025 recruiting class today, as Ivan Juric , a Croatian native, announced his decision early Tuesday morning.

This past Fall, the 7-foot big man spent the season with Sunrise Christian Academy in the EYBL Scholastic League where he played in 13 games and averaged 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.

Along with playing at Sunrise, Juric also played in the FIBA U18 Eurobasket last summer where he averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds in 25 minutes per game over seven games.

He becomes the second European player to join the program since Mike Rhoades took over as head coach in March 2023, joining the likes of now former Nittany Lion wing Bragi Gudmundsson from Iceland.

Other programs that showed interest in Juric included the likes of Iowa, Nebraska, and West Virginia.