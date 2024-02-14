Penn State basketball looks to upset Michigan State at home
After falling to the Northwestern Wildcats 68-63 on Sunday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions will look to bounce back on Wednesday evening with a Valentine's Day matchup up with the Michigan State Spartans.
The Nittany Lions will also be looking to revenge an embarrasing 92-61 loss at the hands of the Spartans in early January.
The Spartans have been playing strong basketball over the last month, winning six of their last eight games including a win over No. 10 Illinois last time out. Entering Wednesday night's game, the Spartans are 15-9 overall and 7-6 in Big Ten play.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: February 14th, 2024 - 6:30 p.m. ET
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania
SPREAD: Michigan State -3.5 / 143.5 over/under
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Michigan State
|
76.0 (125)
|
PS/G
|
75.1 (152)
|
73.3 (228)
|
PA/G
|
65.6 (36)
|
44.1% (216)
|
FG%
|
47.5% (45)
|
52.0% (144)
|
2P%
|
52.2% (134)
|
32.3% (261)
|
3P%
|
37.1% (35)
|
74.3% (73)
|
FT%
|
69.1% (273)
|
31.8 (342)
|
REB/G
|
34.8 (233)
|
9.6 (253)
|
O-REB/G
|
9.8 (237)
|
1.15 (134)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.74 (7)
|
72.6 (100)
|
TEMPO
|
68.8 (272)
|
1.046 (142)
|
OFF EFF
|
1.091 (53)
|
1.009 (144)
|
DEF EFF
|
0.954 (34)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
90
|
99
|
69
|
96
|
88.5
|
Michigan State
|
15
|
16
|
12
|
22
|
16.2
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
14.0
|
2.0
|
5.3
|
G
|
17.9
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
F
|
7.1
|
3.4
|
1.0
|
F
|
7.5
|
4.0
|
1.5
|
C
|
9.7
|
8.0
|
0.6
Kanye Clary is still working his way back from taking an elbow to a face against Minnesota on January 27. If Clary does not start, D'Marco Dunn will likely take his place.
Who is Michigan State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
19.0
|
2.6
|
3.0
|
G
|
11.7
|
3.3
|
5.2
|
F
|
11.0
|
4.0
|
1.2
|
G
|
11.8
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
F
|
5.6
|
1.3
|
2.7
Penn State vs Michigan State Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
53.2%
|
14.7%
|
29.4
|
31.6
|
Michigan State
|
50.6%
|
15.2%
|
26.8
|
35.1
