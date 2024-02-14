Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Penn State basketball looks to upset Michigan State at home

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

After falling to the Northwestern Wildcats 68-63 on Sunday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions will look to bounce back on Wednesday evening with a Valentine's Day matchup up with the Michigan State Spartans.

The Nittany Lions will also be looking to revenge an embarrasing 92-61 loss at the hands of the Spartans in early January.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement

The Spartans have been playing strong basketball over the last month, winning six of their last eight games including a win over No. 10 Illinois last time out. Entering Wednesday night's game, the Spartans are 15-9 overall and 7-6 in Big Ten play.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: February 14th, 2024 - 6:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: Michigan State -3.5 / 143.5 over/under

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON
Penn State STAT Michigan State

76.0 (125)

PS/G

75.1 (152)

73.3 (228)

PA/G

65.6 (36)

44.1% (216)

FG%

47.5% (45)

52.0% (144)

2P%

52.2% (134)

32.3% (261)

3P%

37.1% (35)

74.3% (73)

FT%

69.1% (273)

31.8 (342)

REB/G

34.8 (233)

9.6 (253)

O-REB/G

9.8 (237)

1.15 (134)

AST/TO RATIO

1.74 (7)

72.6 (100)

TEMPO

68.8 (272)

1.046 (142)

OFF EFF

1.091 (53)

1.009 (144)

DEF EFF

0.954 (34)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

90

99

69

96

88.5

Michigan State

15

16

12

22

16.2

See the full rankings.

-- KenPom
-- NET
-- ESPN BPI
-- Haslam

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.0

2.0

5.3

G

Kanye Clary

17.9

3.0

2.8

F

Zach Hicks

7.1

3.4

1.0

F

Nick Kern

7.5

4.0

1.5

C

Qudus Wahab

9.7

8.0

0.6

Kanye Clary is still working his way back from taking an elbow to a face against Minnesota on January 27. If Clary does not start, D'Marco Dunn will likely take his place.

Who is Michigan State's projected starting five?

Michigan State's Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Tyson Walker

19.0

2.6

3.0

G

AJ Hoggard

11.7

3.3

5.2

F

Jaden Akins

11.0

4.0

1.2

G

Malik Hall

11.8

5.0

2.0

F

Mady Sissoko

5.6

1.3

2.7

Penn State vs Michigan State Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

53.2%

14.7%

29.4

31.6

Michigan State

50.6%

15.2%

26.8

35.1

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement