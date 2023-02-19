With Selection Sunday only a few weeks away, Penn State Basketball (18-12, 12-8 Big Ten) is hoping to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

As of today, the Nittany Lions are not projected to make the NCAA tournament by any of the 96 top bracketologists per BracketMatrix.com, so there is still some work to be done.

However the good news is that they are close, as several of those same bracketologists have them as the first four out or next four out in their brackets so they have a chance.

With all that being said, let's take a look at Penn State's current resume.