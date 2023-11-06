Advertisement
Penn State Basketball set to open season against Delaware State

Richard Schnyderite • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Basketball is back as the Nittany Lions are hoping to recreate some of the magic that they had last season, making the Big Ten Tournament Finals and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

With a new head coach at the helm in Pennsylvania native Mike Rhoades, the program will open up the season on Monday night against Delaware State inside of the Bryce Jordan Center against the Delaware State Hornets out of the MEAC conference.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's matchup.

TV/SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE....

TV/STREAM: B1G+

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Delaware State Hornets

WHEN: Monday at 7:00pm ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- State College, Pennsylvania

SPREAD: Penn State -18 / 138.5 total

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM 2023-24 KenPom 2022-23 NET RANKING 2022-23 ESPN BPI 2022-23 SAGARIN

Penn State

85

41

40

33

Delaware State

329

354

356

360

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2022-23 DELAWARE ST RECORD: 6-24 (4-10)

It was a tough 2022-2023 season for Delaware State going 1-16 over their first 17 games before winning four of five in late January and early March. The Hornets would, however, struggle down the stretch losing seven of eight including an 89-59 loss to North Carolina Central in the MEAC Tournament.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fifth matchup between the two schools, with Penn State currently leading the series currently 4-0. The most recent game took place last season where the Nittany Lions won 60-46.

LOOKING BACK AT THE PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS...

