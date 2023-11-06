Penn State Basketball set to open season against Delaware State
Penn State Basketball is back as the Nittany Lions are hoping to recreate some of the magic that they had last season, making the Big Ten Tournament Finals and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
With a new head coach at the helm in Pennsylvania native Mike Rhoades, the program will open up the season on Monday night against Delaware State inside of the Bryce Jordan Center against the Delaware State Hornets out of the MEAC conference.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's matchup.
TV/SPREAD/WHEN/WHERE....
TV/STREAM: B1G+
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Delaware State Hornets
WHEN: Monday at 7:00pm ET
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- State College, Pennsylvania
SPREAD: Penn State -18 / 138.5 total
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
|TEAM
|2023-24 KenPom
|2022-23 NET RANKING
|2022-23 ESPN BPI
|2022-23 SAGARIN
|
Penn State
|
85
|
41
|
40
|
33
|
Delaware State
|
329
|
354
|
356
|
360
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2022-23 DELAWARE ST RECORD: 6-24 (4-10)
It was a tough 2022-2023 season for Delaware State going 1-16 over their first 17 games before winning four of five in late January and early March. The Hornets would, however, struggle down the stretch losing seven of eight including an 89-59 loss to North Carolina Central in the MEAC Tournament.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fifth matchup between the two schools, with Penn State currently leading the series currently 4-0. The most recent game took place last season where the Nittany Lions won 60-46.
LOOKING BACK AT THE PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS...
