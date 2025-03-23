Penn State Basketball Wing Hudson Ward Enters Transfer Portal

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward is the first reported NIttany Lion that will enter his name in the portal since the conclusion of their season a few weeks back.

On Sunday afternoon, RivalsPortal on Twitter/X reported that Penn State Basketball wing Hudson Ward plans to enter the Transfer Portal on Monday when it opens with the intent to finish his career elsewhere.

Ward only spent one season with the program, as he originally committed to Penn State as a member of the 2024 recruiting class from Western Canada Prep Academy (Alberta) and chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Long Beach State, New Mexico, NJIT, Rice and San Diego.

During his lone year with the Nittany Lions, Ward appeared in eight total games, where he averaged five total assists, two rebounds and one block.

With Ward's departure, the Nittany Lions are down to nine scholarship players for the 2025-26 season. You can see the full Penn State Basketball scholarship chart right here.

Stay tuned for more on Ward and other Penn State Basketball news right here on Happy Valley Insider!