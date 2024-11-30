Penn State can make Big Ten Championship game with win over Maryland

Penn State's path to the Big Ten Championship is now clear. Win and they're in.

On Saturday prior to Penn State's kickoff against Maryland, the Michigan Wolverines pulled off a shocking upset over Ohio State in this year's The Game, paving the way for Penn State to make the Big Ten Championship.

The Nittany Lions enter Saturday's game against Maryland with a 10-1 record and an opportunity to earn their first 11-win season since the 2008 season. They are a near four touchdown favorite over the Terrapins.