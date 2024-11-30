Penn State can make Big Ten Championship game with win over Maryland

Penn State's path to the Big Ten Championship is now clear. Win and they're in.
On Saturday prior to Penn State's kickoff against Maryland, the Michigan Wolverines pulled off a shocking upset over Ohio State in this year's The Game, paving the way for Penn State to make the Big Ten Championship.
The Nittany Lions enter Saturday's game against Maryland with a 10-1 record and an opportunity to earn their first 11-win season since the 2008 season. They are a near four touchdown favorite over the Terrapins.
Penn State made the 2016 Big Ten Championship game in similar fashion. While the Nittany Lions' matchup in their season finale against Michigan State was underway, the Buckeyes beat the Wolverines. Penn State would find themselves trailing 12-10 at halftime against the Spartans that season before using a 35-0 second-half effort to clinch their spot.
Penn State would go on to win the 2016 Big Ten Championship game rallying from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat the Wisconsin Badgers. It remains the program's only Big Ten Championship under head coach James Franklin.
