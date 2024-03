Penn State saw its recent success halted earlier this week with a 90-81 defeat at Iowa, but the Nittany Lions will look to bounce back on Saturday during a trip to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota. Mike Rhoades and company fell back under .500 for the season at 14-15, and an 8-10 mark in Big Ten play with Tuesday's loss after winnings their last two.

Minnesota has been on a slide of late, putting its NCAA Tournament hopes in question. The Gophers dropped back-to-back games against Nebraska and Illinois to finish February at 17-11 overall and 8-9 in Big Ten play.

Penn State fell in Happy Valley when Minnesota came to town on January 27th.