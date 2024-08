Penn State's newest 2025 commitment, four-star wide receiver Koby Howard had a major performance in his senior season debut on Saturday night as Chaminade-Madonna (FL) took on St. John Bosco (CA) on ESPN.

A top-150 prospect in the nation, Howard put his athleticism on display in the matchup, showing his abilities as both a ball carrier out of the backfield and as a receiver. Howard early in the game, showed his speed out of the backfield with a 38-yard run that put Chaminade-Madonna into St. John Bosco territory.

Later in the game, Howard had a terrific touchdown reception catching a back shoulder throw with one hand while having a defender in his face. The Rivals250 wide receiver's performance, however, was not enough for Chaminade-Madonna to pull off the victory, falling to St. John Bosco 34-27.

The strong performance against one of the nation's elite teams backs up Howard's four-star rating here on Rivals.

Rivals is the only recruiting service to rank the Florida native as a four-star prospect. Howard is also considered a top-25 wide receiver in the country according to Rivals, over 60 spots higher than the next closest recruiting service.