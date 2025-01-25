Penn State continues to make 2026 ATH Kaden Gebhardt feel like a priority

The latest Riavls250 update includes eight Penn State commitments and several remaining targets.
The Penn State 365 Podcast breaks down the latest on the Defensive Coordinator search and a new name from the NFL ranks.
Penn State will be hosting its first junior day of 2025 on Saturday.
The HVI staff answers all your questions about Penn State Football, Athletics, Recruiting and more.
Rivals National Analyst Adam Gorney Makes His Picks For Which Teams Make the 2026 College Football Playoffs.
The latest Riavls250 update includes eight Penn State commitments and several remaining targets.
The Penn State 365 Podcast breaks down the latest on the Defensive Coordinator search and a new name from the NFL ranks.
Penn State will be hosting its first junior day of 2025 on Saturday.