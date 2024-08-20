PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Penn State Countdown to Kickoff: No.11 Abdul Carter

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State's 2024 season continues to quickly approach and the countdown to kickoff for the Nittany Lions is down to 11 days. In today's player spotlight here at Happy Valley Insider is Penn State star defensive end / linebacker Abdul Carter.

PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Carter is entering his junior season with the Nittany Lions and was recently named an Associated Press Preseason Second-Team All-American. He's also been named to the watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT TRophy, Nagurski Trophy, and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season by the coaches at linebacker and a second-team selection by the media. He was also named a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.

Over the last two seasons, Carter has played in all 26 games for Penn State including making 19 starts including all 13 games in 2023. He's recorded 104 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. He also has 10 career pass deflections, one career interception, and three forced fumbles.

This offseason, Carter made the move from linebacker to defensive end. However, the Nittany Lions still expect to use the star defender at linebacker this fall, providing Penn State with elite versatility. For the most part, he'll start at defensive end this fall opposite of Dani Dennis-Sutton, giving the Nittany Lions potentially a pair of first-round talents at defensive end.

--------------------------------------------------------------

