Penn State's 2024 season continues to quickly approach and the countdown to kickoff for the Nittany Lions is down to 11 days. In today's player spotlight here at Happy Valley Insider is Penn State star defensive end / linebacker Abdul Carter.

Carter is entering his junior season with the Nittany Lions and was recently named an Associated Press Preseason Second-Team All-American. He's also been named to the watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Lott IMPACT TRophy, Nagurski Trophy, and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season by the coaches at linebacker and a second-team selection by the media. He was also named a second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.

Over the last two seasons, Carter has played in all 26 games for Penn State including making 19 starts including all 13 games in 2023. He's recorded 104 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. He also has 10 career pass deflections, one career interception, and three forced fumbles.

This offseason, Carter made the move from linebacker to defensive end. However, the Nittany Lions still expect to use the star defender at linebacker this fall, providing Penn State with elite versatility. For the most part, he'll start at defensive end this fall opposite of Dani Dennis-Sutton, giving the Nittany Lions potentially a pair of first-round talents at defensive end.