The countdown to Penn State's August 31 season opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia is down to 39 days, putting Penn State redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ty Blanding into today's player spotlight.

The Bronx, New York native appeared in one game for Penn State as a true freshman in 2023 and will once again serve as a depth piece for the Nittany Lions this upcoming fall.

Blanding was a three-star prospect out of Christ the King High School, choosing the Nittany Lions over offers from Arizona State, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Washington, and West Virginia.

Blanding will be part of a defensive tackle rotation that will be headlined by the quartet of Zane Durant, Dvon J-Thomas, Hakeem Beamon, and Coziah Izzard. Alonzo Ford Jr, Kaleb Artis, and Ty Blanding will likely play smaller roles while Liam Andrews, D'Andre Cook, and T.A. Cunningham all continue to develop on and off the field as freshman.