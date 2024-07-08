Happy Valley Insider

With 54 days until Penn State heads to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers, our player spotlight shines on offensive lineman Ian Harvie. A native of Royersford, Pennsylvania, Harvie attended Spring-Ford High School where he was a letterman for three years.

Harvie was a first-team all-region honoree twice and a first-team all-conference member during his junior and senior seasons. Harvie won two conference championships and went 24-10 during his three seasons as a letter-winner.

Despite his accomplishments in high school, Harvie did not receive any offers from colleges and only drew interest from Bryant, Bucknell, Lafayette, Penn State, and Western Kentucky per Rivals.

Harvie chose to walk on at Penn State in 2022 and only played in two games that first season leading to him redshirting. Harvie also earned Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week during his true freshman season.

Last season, Harvie did not play in any games and is not expecting to get much playing time in 2024 either barring certain circumstances. Ultimately, however, Harvie will continue to play an important role on the Nittany Lions developmental squad.