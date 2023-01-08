Penn State Football received some major news on Sunday evening when redshirt junior defensive end Adisa Isaac announced he would be returning for the 2023 season. He announced his decision via Twitter.

"In the past four years, it has truly been a pleasure to play football at Penn State University and learn from some of the most influential coaches and staff in the football industry, along with gaining a brotherhood that will forever be in my life," Isaac said in his statement on Twitter.

"I also had the greatest opportunity to work towards my college degree which is very important to myself and my family with whom have been my strength and driving force from day one. I am truly grateful for all my teammates and coaches that have supported and pushed me to better, a better player on and off the field. Through all my trials and tribulations, the bonds that I have built with my brothers over the years really made my time here memorable and special! I have created many memories that will last a lifetime."

"With that being said, after careful time and thought with my family, I will be returning to Penn State in 2023. #WeAre"

Isaac this season played the biggest role of his career at Penn State, playing over 500 snaps for the Nittany Lions. Pro Football Focus credited 36 total pressures over 283 pass-rushing opportunities credited to Isaac and assigned him a pass-rush grade of 70.4. The Brooklyn (NY) native had 28 total tackles including 11 tackles for a loss and four sacks in his first season back from a torn Achilles suffered in 2021. Overall, Pro Football Focus has