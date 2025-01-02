With Injury Questions at Defensive End, Spotlights Shifts to Amin Vanover

Entering the season, there may not have been any position group on Penn State's roster as deep and talented as the defensive line. Part of the team's depth on the defensive front was defensive end Amin Vanover.
Vanover, who would start at defensive end for most Big Ten teams, has long been an underrated and overlooked member of Penn State's defense. Due to injury concerns at defensive end, as Penn State prepares for the Orange Bowl more of a spotlight will now shift to Vanover.
Few players on Penn State's defense had a higher rate of disruptive plays in 2022 and 2023 than Vanover. Due to this, expectations were high for the redshirt senior entering the 2024 campaign.
Despite the high expectations, Vanover would get off to a slow start this season. Even though he was kept off the stat sheet, Vanover started to turn his season around with a strong, disruptive game in Penn State's 28-13 victory at Wisconsin on the final Saturday of October.
As can often be the case with defensive linemen, the season stats do not tell the entire story for Vanover. Entering the Orange Bowl, he has 20 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble on the season. Modest overall stats, but there is no denying that Vanover has once again been a key cog in the Nittany Lion defense.
While Vanover has mostly flown under the radar once again, the spotlight will shift to him more in preparation for next Thursday's Orange Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semi-final. After superstar defensive end Abdul Carter exited Penn State's Fiesta Bowl victory in the 2nd quarter and Dani Dennis-Sutton in the 4th quarter, with neither returning to the game, Vanover may prove to be one of Penn State's most important defensive players in the Orange Bowl.
Based on Dennis-Sutton meeting with the media postgame, odds are he should be good to go for the Orange Bowl. As for Carter, however, things seem to be much murkier. Even if both play, the Nittany Lions will still need Vanover to play a big role in Miami.
The spotlight shifting to Vanover could not appear to be coming at a better time. Vanover is coming off of his best game of the season, and arguably the best of his collegiate career in the Fiesta Bowl.
Against Boise State, Vanover recorded 6 tackles, a sack, and he forced one of Ashton Jeanty's two fumbles. Once Carter exited the game, Vanover was as good and disruptive as any Penn State defensive lineman.
Regardless of the status of Carter and Dennis-Sutton for the Orange Bowl, Penn State will need Vanover to play at a high level. If even one of Carter or Dennis-Sutton is unable to play, Vanover repeating his Fiesta Bowl performance and level of play is something the Nittany Lion defense may need to punch their ticket for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
