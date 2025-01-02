With Injury Questions at Defensive End, Spotlights Shifts to Amin Vanover

Entering the season, there may not have been any position group on Penn State's roster as deep and talented as the defensive line. Part of the team's depth on the defensive front was defensive end Amin Vanover. Vanover, who would start at defensive end for most Big Ten teams, has long been an underrated and overlooked member of Penn State's defense. Due to injury concerns at defensive end, as Penn State prepares for the Orange Bowl more of a spotlight will now shift to Vanover.

Few players on Penn State's defense had a higher rate of disruptive plays in 2022 and 2023 than Vanover. Due to this, expectations were high for the redshirt senior entering the 2024 campaign. Despite the high expectations, Vanover would get off to a slow start this season. Even though he was kept off the stat sheet, Vanover started to turn his season around with a strong, disruptive game in Penn State's 28-13 victory at Wisconsin on the final Saturday of October. As can often be the case with defensive linemen, the season stats do not tell the entire story for Vanover. Entering the Orange Bowl, he has 20 tackles, 5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble on the season. Modest overall stats, but there is no denying that Vanover has once again been a key cog in the Nittany Lion defense.