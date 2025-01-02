Nick Saban now a 'believer' in Penn State following Boise State win

Earlier this season, legendary college football coach Nick Saban wasn't the biggest believer in the Penn State Nittany Lions but after their latest win over Boise State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, Saban is coming around on the No. 6 seeded NIttany Lions.
On Thursday's edition of the Pat McAfee show, Saban was asked if he believes the Nittany Lions are a legitimate title contender.
"Yeah, I actually think that because," Saban said. "I know Penn State hadn't played the same level of competition in two games, although those teams are very good, their offensive line, though, and those two running backs they have, these guys have been able to run the ball effectively in the last few games, very impressively," he added.
"Then to have a quarterback that can play behind a running game like that with play action passes and staying out of long yardage situations, I think they're for real, and their defense is playing really well too, so if you just go on how well teams are playing right now, you know, Penn State and Ohio State are probably playing the best," Saban noted. The Ohio State Buckeyes advanced to the CFP semifinals themselves on Wednesday evening defeating the No. 1 Oregon Ducks 41-21.
"That doesn't mean they necessarily going to win or that Penn State's going to win, but I do think they're playing extremely well," he said. "I'm a believer. I was not a believer in Penn State early on. I'm a believer right now."
Penn State now with back-to-back wins over Boise State and SMU in the College Football Playoffs will await the winner of Thursday's Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame.. The Nittany Lions will match up against the Bulldogs or Fighting Irish next Thursday in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.
