Nick Saban now a 'believer' in Penn State following Boise State win

Earlier this season, legendary college football coach Nick Saban wasn't the biggest believer in the Penn State Nittany Lions but after their latest win over Boise State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, Saban is coming around on the No. 6 seeded NIttany Lions.

On Thursday's edition of the Pat McAfee show, Saban was asked if he believes the Nittany Lions are a legitimate title contender.

"Yeah, I actually think that because," Saban said. "I know Penn State hadn't played the same level of competition in two games, although those teams are very good, their offensive line, though, and those two running backs they have, these guys have been able to run the ball effectively in the last few games, very impressively," he added.



