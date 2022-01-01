Penn State DE Jesse Luketa declares for 2022 NFL Draft
Following Penn State's 24-10 loss to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, Penn State senior defensive end Jesse Luketa announced via Twitter that he will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft and forgoing his super-senior season next fall.
The Ottawa, Ontario native finished off his season and career against Arkansas with his best game of the season, recording a season-high nine tackles including four solo tackles.
"Nittany Nation, First and foremost, I'd like to give God all the glory for granting me health and allowing me to live out my wildest dream," Luketa said in his posted statement.
"My time at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing. You guys welcomed a kid from South Ottawa with open arms and supported me throughout my journey here both academically and athletically. For that, I will be forever indebted!
I'd also like to personally thank Coach Franklin and Coach Pry for all they have done for me over the past four years. I'd also like to thank my "village" of supporters throughout the year who allowed all of this to come to fruition.
To my family, thank you for all the unconditional love and support. From the time I left home (Canada) to pursue my dream of playing collegiate football at the highest level, you guys were there throughout the entire process!
With that being said, after speaking with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft! It has been an honor to represent the Blue & White and enter battle in the greatest stadium in the world! Beaver Stadium and Nittany Nation, I will miss you! Be Uncommon... Simple!
#40 Jesse Luketa"
Luketa originally came to Penn State as part of the Nittany Lions' 2018 recruiting class as a four-star linebacker prospect. After playing the first three seasons of his career with the program at linebacker, he made the move to defensive end this past offseason and put together arguably his best season as a Nittany Lion.
On the season, he recorded 61 tackles including four tackles for a loss. He also recorded one interception which was returned for a touchdown earlier this season against Ball State. He finished his career as a Nittany Lion with 152 career tackles including seven tackles for a loss.
By entering the draft, Luketa becomes the seventh Nittany Lion since the end of the regular season to announce their intentions to do so joining S Jaquan Brisker, LB Ellis Brooks, WR Jahan Dotson, DE Arnold Ebiketie, LB Brandon Smith, and DT Derrick Tangelo.
Luketa will begin his journey to the NFL Draft with the Reese's Senior Bowl and practices currently scheduled for the beginning of next month from February 1 through February 5.
Stay tuned for more on Luketa and other Penn State Football news right here on Nittany Nation!
