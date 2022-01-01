Penn State DE Jesse Luketa declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Following Penn State's 24-10 loss to Arkansas on Saturday afternoon, Penn State senior defensive end Jesse Luketa announced via Twitter that he will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft and forgoing his super-senior season next fall. The Ottawa, Ontario native finished off his season and career against Arkansas with his best game of the season, recording a season-high nine tackles including four solo tackles.

