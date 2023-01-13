Penn State DL Davon Townley withdraws from transfer portal
Penn State defensive lineman Davon Townley has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will return to the Nittany Lions. The Minnesota native reappeared on the Nittany Lions' roster online Friday afternoon.
Townley originally entered in December shortly after the end of the Nittany Lions' regular season. After being in the portal for a little over a month, Townley has decided to return to Happy Valley.
Notable, Townley returns to Penn State this time as a defensive tackle. The Nittany Lions' roster has him at 6-foot-6 and 267-pounds.
This past season, Townley played in five games for the Nittany Lions recording a pair of tackles after redshirting his true freshman season in 2021.
Townley was a four-star recruit in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, committing to the Nittany Lions over Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, and Tennesse among others.
