Auburn, Al. - It was a game that had a little bit of everything but one that Penn State fans who made the trip to The Plains will ultimately remember for all the right reasons.

The first big play of the day and the first big break of the day to go Penn State's way on Saturday afternoon was when sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford took one of the hardest hits you'll see all season. Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe and another Auburn defender would go high and low on the sixth-year quarterback, sending him airborne and the ball free. Penn State would get lucky with the ball going out of bounds prior to being recovered but in a curious decision, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich decided to call a quarterback sneak that ultimately resulted in a turnover on downs.

It was the first sign that this game was going to be an interesting one.

To the credit of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and the Nittany Lions defense, Auburn would only pick up three points coming off the turnover on downs. While Penn State allowed the Tigers to drive into the red zone, the Nittany Lions' defense would come up with their first big red zone stop of the day.

In his typical, gutsy fashion, Clifford and the Nittany Lions offense would answer the Auburn field goal on their next drive. Clifford would lead the offense on a nine-play, 75-yard drive to take a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter. While it was Clifford who got the opening touchdown on a seven-yard run, the play of the drive was a 34-yard reception by Mitchell Tinsley along the sideline to take the Nittany Lions down to the Tigers' seven-yard line. While it was a great effort by Tinsley, it was also arguably one of the best throws of Sean Clifford's long career at Penn State. Two plays later, Clifford would go untouched into the endzone to give Penn State a 7-3 lead.

It was a lead that the Nittany Lions would never relinquish.

The Nittany Lions defense would force their first turnover of the day following Clifford's touchdown, as safties, Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley would team up to force a TJ Finley interception. Reed, a free rusher on the play would hit the 6-foot-7 quarterback from behind as he released the ball, forcing a lame throw. Wheatley would find himself on the opposite end of the pass, making a terrific diving interception. Penn State's "Turnover King" of both spring and fall camp, it's Wheatley's first interception of the season. He also forced a fumble in the first half of the Nittany Lions' season opener against Purdue.

The Nittany Lions failed to take vantage of the turnover by Finley, only mustering to pick up 16-yards on four plays which included a false start penalty that set the Nittany Lions back. Auburn would cut the Nittany Lions' lead to 7-6 on their next drive, going 67-yards on 12 plays before another stout red zone series by the Penn State defense forced a second Anders Carlson field goal.

The chaos would continue for Penn State's defense as the game neared halftime, freshman linebacker Abdul Carter would punch the ball out of wide receiver Shedrick Jackson's hands after a seven-yard gain, giving the Nittany Lions a chance to add more points before halftime with the ball at midfield.