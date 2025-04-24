Penn State DT Joseph Mupoyi Transfers to North Carolina

Penn State DT Joseph Mupoyi, who entered the transfer portal earlier this week after two seasons with th program, has made his transfer commitment.
Mupoyi will follow former fellow Penn State defensive lineman Smith Vilbert to Chapel Hill and be a North Carolina Tar Heel, joining the program led by new head coach Bill Belichick.
A former standout at the St. Thomas More School in Connecticut, Mupoyi signed with Penn State as part of their 2023 recruiting class, picking the Nittany Lions over a dozen, another offer including Boston College, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Rutgers, Virginia, and West Virginia. He only took official visits to Penn State and Michigan.
After redshirting his true freshman season in 2023, Mupoyi made the move to defensive tackle last year and appeared in two games for the Nittany Lions while earning the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week honor twice.
2025 Spring Transfer Portal Window
On Wednesday, April 16, the NCAA transfer portal opened, giving college football players around the country an opportunity to enter the name into the transfer portal over the course of a 10-day period.
This spring transfer portal window is expected to be a busy one across college football, especially for players entering the transfer portal, including Penn State
Starting this fall, NCAA roster limits for football will be 105 players. Currently, most programs carry somewhere between 115 and 130 athletes on their roster, meaning most programs will at least see 10-20 athletes enter the portal. That also doesn't include any potential portal additions those programs choose to make this spring, which would necessitate additional players leaving their respective programs.
Follow along with our transfer portal tracker here.
