Penn State DT PJ Mustipher and CB Joey Porter Jr. land on more watchlists

Another day, more watchlists for Penn State football. On Tuesday morning, Penn State senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. both found themselves on award watchlists.

Mustipher looking to return in 2022 after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Penn State's loss 23-20 to Iowa last October has been named to the Outland Trophy watchlist. The Outland Trophy is annually given out to college football's best interior lineman. Prior to his injury, Mustipher totaled 21 tackles over five games including two tackles for a loss and one sack. Mustipher will look to join Penn State great Mike Reid as the only Nittany Lions' to ever win the award. Reid won the Outland Trophy back in 1969.