Penn State Wrestling: Nittany Lions Learn Their Seeds for NCAAs

On Wednesday night, the seedings for the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships were released as wrestling programs around the country prepare for their trip to Philadelphia later this month.

Penn State is once again well represented at the NCAA Championships, with all 10 starters earning spots in their respective weight classes. Of the 10, four earned No. 1 seeds, four additional wrestlers earned either No. 2 or No. 3 seeds, while a pair of Nittany Lions earned seeds outside the top three.

The Nittany Lions' four No. 1 seeds in the tournament are freshman Luke Lilledahl at 125 pounds, sophomore Tyler Kasak at 157 pounds, sophomore Mitchell Mesenbrink at 165 pounds, and fifth-year senior Carter Starocci at 184 pounds.

Earning No. 2 seeds were 141-pound fifth-year senior Beau Bartlett and 174-pound junior Levi Haines, while 149-pound sophomore Shayne Van Ness and heavyweight senior Greg Kerkvliet earned No. 3 seeds. Redshirt freshman Josh Barr and sophomore Braedan Davis were named the No. 4 and No. 8 seeds at 197 and 133 pounds, respectively.