Published Mar 12, 2025
PSU Pod: Penn State Wide Receiver Recruiting Struggles Continue
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Happy Valley Insider's Richie O'Leary talks about the struggles at wide receiver recruiting once again in the 2026 recruiting cycle (1:10)

After that he goes in detail about who's left on the board after one of their top targets committed to Clemson recently (3:45) and who else they are closing in on at other positions (16:24)

