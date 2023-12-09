Penn State erases 18-point deficit to beat Ohio State 83-80
The Penn State NIttany Lions erased an 18-point second-half deficit on Saturday night at the Bryce Jordan Center to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes 83-80 and snap a five-game losing streak.
The Nittany Lions shot shot 60.6% in the second half (20-of-33) including 8-of-15 from three-point range. Kanye Clary and DeMarco Dunn both had huge second-half efforts with 13 and 12 points respectively. Clary led all scorers in the game with 19 points.
It was a tough start to Saturday's game for the Nittany Lions, shooting just 34.4% in the opening 20 minutes including just 2-of9 from deep. Ohio State, on the other hand, had a hot hand, hitting 53.6% of their shots from the floor including 6-of-14 from three-point range. It ultimately led to the Buckeyes putting together a dominant first half and taking a 41-29 lead into halftime.
The second half started much like the first half for both sides with Ohio State extending that halftime lead to 55-37 with 15:31 remaining in the game. However, from that point on, it would be all Penn State. The Nittany Lions would rarely miss over the remainder of the second half, outscoring Ohio State 46-25 over the last 15 and half minutes of the contest.
On top of their hot shooting hands, the Nittany Lions also had a much better second-half showing when it came rebounding, outrebounding the Buckeyes 19-17 in the second half after being outrebounded 26-12 in the first 20 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Nittany Lions will have the next week off before they return to action next Saturday at Madison Square Garden against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 on the season in what has been a season of ups and downs. Damon Stoudamire's program has suffered loses to UMass Lowell, Cincinnati, and Georgia, the latter two in blowout fashion while picking up a pair of top-25 wins in the process against Mississippi State and Duke.
