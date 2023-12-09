The Penn State NIttany Lions erased an 18-point second-half deficit on Saturday night at the Bryce Jordan Center to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes 83-80 and snap a five-game losing streak. The Nittany Lions shot shot 60.6% in the second half (20-of-33) including 8-of-15 from three-point range. Kanye Clary and DeMarco Dunn both had huge second-half efforts with 13 and 12 points respectively. Clary led all scorers in the game with 19 points.

Advertisement

It was a tough start to Saturday's game for the Nittany Lions, shooting just 34.4% in the opening 20 minutes including just 2-of9 from deep. Ohio State, on the other hand, had a hot hand, hitting 53.6% of their shots from the floor including 6-of-14 from three-point range. It ultimately led to the Buckeyes putting together a dominant first half and taking a 41-29 lead into halftime.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DQUxMIElUIEEgQ09NRUJBQ0sg4pyU77iPIE5pdHRhbnkgTGlvbnMg ZXJhc2UgYW4gMTgtcG9pbnQgc2Vjb25kIGhhbGYgZGVmaWNpdCB0byBiZWF0 IHRoZSBCdWNrZXllcyDigLzvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VBcmU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNXZUFyZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pxaFJC ODVOTDMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KcWhSQjg1TkwzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFBlbm4gU3RhdGUgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAUGVublN0YXRl TUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Blbm5TdGF0ZU1C Qi9zdGF0dXMvMTczMzY1NzM1NzY0Nzc0OTMxNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

The second half started much like the first half for both sides with Ohio State extending that halftime lead to 55-37 with 15:31 remaining in the game. However, from that point on, it would be all Penn State. The Nittany Lions would rarely miss over the remainder of the second half, outscoring Ohio State 46-25 over the last 15 and half minutes of the contest. On top of their hot shooting hands, the Nittany Lions also had a much better second-half showing when it came rebounding, outrebounding the Buckeyes 19-17 in the second half after being outrebounded 26-12 in the first 20 minutes of action.

UP NEXT