Two Penn State Recruiting Targets Schedule Official Visits

The first few weeks of January can be a busy time on the recruiting trail. The Penn State Football coaching staff has hosted two junior days this past month on campus and have spent their time during the week out on the road. As a result of both, plenty of offers have been issued in recent days.
Here is a rundown of all the latest offers by the Nittany Lions, including several that were issued at the most recent junior day event.
