Breaking down the top recruiters in the Power Four conferences

Alex Mirabal (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ACC: ALEX MIRABAL, Miami

FINAL 2025 ACC RECRUITING RANKINGS Long considered one of the top offensive line recruiters and developers simultaneously, Mirabal helped to put together another elite offensive line class in his own unique style. The longtime assistant to Mario Cristobal often balances elite skill and potential, and the 2025 group of four prospects settles into each category quite well. Throw in yet another win across the country in landing the nation's best center in SJ Alofaitulu from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, and it becomes time to give Mirabal his flowers as the top recruiter in the ACC. Miami wrapped up a third-straight conference crown on the trail. In one light, the newest haul may eventually contend to become the most impactful to date, especially on the interior with another Rivals250 talent incoming in Max Buchanan. He and Alofaitulu, each higher-floor talents, could form a multi-year starting battery at center and guard in the future. Among the bigger additions are two of the most intriguing offensive tackle frames along the offensive front in Demetrius Campbell and Jaden Wilkerson, each listed at 6-foot-6 or better. Mirabal specializes in communication and overall effort in his recruiting style, not to mention staying ahead of the game in offering and landing commitments from each of the 2025 signees well before their senior seasons began. The Hurricanes' No. 13-ranked recruiting class has strong position groups represented, but the offensive line haul under Mirabal and company could be the deepest and most intriguing of the bunch. Honorable mention: Ross Douglas (Syracuse) Odell Haggins (Florida State) Rob Likens (SMU) Matt Luke (Clemson) Fontel Mines (Virginia Tech) Joker Phillips (NC State) Geep Wade (Georgia Tech) Justin Watts (Duke) Cody Woodiel (Miami) – John Garcia, Jr., Rivals national recruiting analyst

BIG 12: JAMARKUS MCFARLAND, TCU

JaMarkus McFarland (Photo by © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

FINAL 2025 BIG 12 RECRUITING RANKINGS There were numerous candidates across the Big 12 who could have been named the conference recruiter of the year but TCU landed too many high-level defensive linemen and position coach JaMarkus McFarland had a hand in each of them. The Horned Frogs loaded up across the defensive line as eight of their 31 commits play there, led by four-star end Chad Woodfork and No. 1 junior college prospect Kelten Mickell, a major win for TCU that should not go unnoticed in this recruiting class. McFarland, a former high four-star defensive tackle himself who played at Oklahoma, went to Louisiana for three-star Brody Watley and to rural Southern California for three-star Jared Martin along with Mickell, who went to junior college in Mississippi. But in-state prospects were the main focus – and the Horned Frogs loaded up with five of them from Texas. Honorable mention: Dallas Baker (Baylor) Andrew Jackson** (West Virginia) Jason Phillips (Colorado) Hines Ward (Arizona State) ** No longer with the Mountaineers. - Adam Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director

BIG TEN: CHRIS HAMPTON, Oregon

Chris Hampton (Photo by © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

FINAL 2025 BIG TEN RECRUITING RANKINGS The Big Ten has some heavyweights when it comes to the recruiting world. But the coach that stands above the rest is Oregon’s Chris Hampton. The co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach joined Dan Lanning’s staff back in early 2023. It hasn’t taken long for Hampton to make his mark in recruiting to help add talent to the Ducks’ roster. The Ducks brought in one of the best defensive back hauls in the country this cycle. All four signees are inside the top-85 prospects in the country. The highest-ranked prospect is Ohio defensive back Trey McNutt. Early in the process he appeared to be an Ohio State lock but the Ducks beat out the Buckeyes and Texas A&M to land the speedy safety. Oregon flipped athlete Na’eem Offord from Ohio State on National Signing Day in December, which was one of the biggest moves of the day. Offord is a big, rangy defensive back that could see time at safety, corner or even a hybrid linebacker role. Smooth and long cornerback Brandon Finney committed to the Ducks in the summer. Oregon held off a late surge from Penn State to hang on to him. Texas native Dorian Brew is another long defensive back who gives the future Ducks’ defense a lot of versatility. This is a dynamic group of players joining the secondary in Eugene. Hampton should get a ton of credit for the work the Ducks did this cycle. Honorable mention: Lou Esposito (Michigan) James Laurinaitis (Ohio State) Grant Newsome (Michigan) Ja’Juan Seider (Penn State) Tim Walton (Ohio State)

SEC: CHRIS JACKSON, Texas