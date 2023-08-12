In today's continuation of our 2023 Top 25 countdown for Penn State, we visit one of the deepest position groups on the roster with tight end Tyler Warren .

Warren was originally committed to Virginia Tech as a quarterback before visiting Penn State and opening his recruitment back up. Warren then moved to tight end and ascended to being one of the top tight ends in the region in the 2020 cycle.

Warren was one of the most underrated and least talked about recruits in recent memory. Warren does not have Twitter, rarely talked to recruiting media, and started his college recruitment as a quarterback.

In 2021 Warren played in all 12 games while making three starts. Last season, he once again appeared in 12 games with three starts. Even though the number of games played in/starts made did not change, Warren's production in the offense increased substantially last season.

Warren hauled in 10 passes for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. He was also a key cog in a vastly improved running game as Penn State's best blocking tight end, as well as a guy who played some H-Back.

This fall, Warren's role should increase even more. While Theo Johnson is expected to emerge as one of the best tight ends in the country Penn State loves to use 12 personnel which should lead to an increase in playing time for Warren who is now the clear no. 2 tight end now that Brenton Strange is in the NFL.