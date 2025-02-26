Penn State Gets Swept By Indiana On the Season

Penn State falls back to 1.5 games back of the final spot in the Big Ten tournament.

Penn State Men's Basketball loses second bout against Indiana on the year with 83-78 loss on Wednesday. The Nittany Lions late-game comeback fell short and they lost another game within the final minutes.

Penn State was up 39-37 to the Hoosiers at halftime. The scoring was pretty balance the first half between Ace Baldwin Jr. (10 points), Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser (9 points), Nick Kern Jr. (8 points), and Freddie Dilione V (7 points). Neither Penn State nor Indiana was shooting a lot of threes which determined the slow half. Penn State was 4-of-8 (50%) from three and Indiana was 4--of-7 (57.1%) from three.

The second half did go the Nittany Lions way with a scoring differential 39-46. The game ultimately came down to making three-point shots. Indiana was 6-of-8 (75%) from three in the second half. While Penn State was only 3-of-10 (30%) from three. The scoring also was not as balance the second half. Baldwin Jr. (12 points), D'Marco Dunn (10 points), and Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser (7 points).

Ace Baldwin Jr. led Penn State in points, assists, steals, and three-pointers made. Baldwin Jr. tallied 22 points, five assists, six steals, five rebounds, four threes on 4-of-8 (50%) shooting from three and 6-of-12 (50%) shooting from the field.

Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser led the Nittany Lions with seven rebounds and two blocks. Konan-Niederhäuser also added 16 points and one assist.

D'Marco Dunn contributed 10 points and one assist in 15 minutes of play. Despite starting, Dunn saw limited action due to foul trouble and even fouled out. Dunn's second consecutive game fouling out.

Freddie Dilione V played 35 minutes and tallied 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals on 4-of-8 (50%) shooting from the field and 2-of-4 (50%) from three.

Zach Hicks added 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and one rebound.

Nick Kern Jr. came off the bench again and added ten points, two rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes.

Jahvin Carter played seven minutes and added one assist on 0-of-2 shooting from three.

Kachi Nzeh played three minutes and tallied two fouls and one turnover.

Dominick Stewart played three minutes and recorded one rebound.

Miles Goodman played one minute and committed one turnover.

Overall, the Nittany Lions shot 27-of-51 (52.9%) from the field, 7-of-18 (39.8%) from three, and 17-of-22 (77.3%) from the free throw line. Penn State also totaled 23 rebounds, 14 assists, four blocks, 10 steals, 12 turnovers, and 20 fouls.