Penn State football announces 25 Senior Day participants
When Penn State takes the field on Saturday afternoon against Rutgers, it will be the final time suiting up in Beaver Stadium for a number of Nittany Lions. The program announced the 25 athletes that will be participating in Senior Day. Here is the full list below:
No. 1 - Junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith
No. 2 - Senior safety Keaton Ellis
No. 3 - Redshirt-senior wide receiver Dante Cephas
No. 3 - Senior cornerback Johnny Dixon
No. 4 - Junior wide receiver Malick Meiga
No. 17 - Redshirt junior wide receiver Mason Stahl
No. 20 - Redshirt senior defensive end Adisa Isaac
No. 23 - Junior linebacker Curtis Jacobs
No. 23 - Redshirt senior running back Trey Potts
No. 25 - Redshirt senior cornerback Daequan Hardy
No. 38 - Redshirt senior running back Tank Smith
No. 44 - Junior tight end Tyler Warren
No. 51 - Redshirt senior defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon
No. 53 - Redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Dawkins
No. 57 - Redshirt junior offensive lineman Ibrahim Traore
No. 64 - Redshirt senior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad
No. 73 - Redshirt senior offensive lineman Caden Wallace
No. 74 - Junior offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu
No. 77 - Redshirt senior offensive lineman Sal Wormley
No. 78 - Redshirt junior offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba
No. 84 - Junior tight end Theo Johnson
No. 91 - Senior kicker Alex Felkins
No. 91 - Redshirt senior defensive tackle Dvon Ellies
No. 94 - Redshirt junior defensive end Jake Wilson
No. 95 - Senior punter Riley Thompson