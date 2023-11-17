Advertisement
Penn State football announces 25 Senior Day participants

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) motions to the crowd after scoring a touchdown on a 57-yard reception late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. Lambert-Smith's touchdown broke a 24-24 tie and helped seal a 33-24 win for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) motions to the crowd after scoring a touchdown on a 57-yard reception late in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. Lambert-Smith's touchdown broke a 24-24 tie and helped seal a 33-24 win for the Nittany Lions. (© Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

When Penn State takes the field on Saturday afternoon against Rutgers, it will be the final time suiting up in Beaver Stadium for a number of Nittany Lions. The program announced the 25 athletes that will be participating in Senior Day. Here is the full list below:

No. 1 - Junior wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith

No. 2 - Senior safety Keaton Ellis

No. 3 - Redshirt-senior wide receiver Dante Cephas

No. 3 - Senior cornerback Johnny Dixon

No. 4 - Junior wide receiver Malick Meiga

No. 17 - Redshirt junior wide receiver Mason Stahl

No. 20 - Redshirt senior defensive end Adisa Isaac

No. 23 - Junior linebacker Curtis Jacobs

No. 23 - Redshirt senior running back Trey Potts

No. 25 - Redshirt senior cornerback Daequan Hardy

No. 38 - Redshirt senior running back Tank Smith

No. 44 - Junior tight end Tyler Warren

No. 51 - Redshirt senior defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon

No. 53 - Redshirt junior offensive lineman Nick Dawkins

No. 57 - Redshirt junior offensive lineman Ibrahim Traore

No. 64 - Redshirt senior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad

No. 73 - Redshirt senior offensive lineman Caden Wallace

No. 74 - Junior offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu

No. 77 - Redshirt senior offensive lineman Sal Wormley

No. 78 - Redshirt junior offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba

No. 84 - Junior tight end Theo Johnson

No. 91 - Senior kicker Alex Felkins

No. 91 - Redshirt senior defensive tackle Dvon Ellies

No. 94 - Redshirt junior defensive end Jake Wilson

No. 95 - Senior punter Riley Thompson

