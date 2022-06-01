Penn State Football announces White Out, Stripe Out, and more
Penn State football on Wednesday afternoon announced the themes for each of their upcoming home games in the 2022 season. That includes the annual White Out and Stripe Out games as well as 107K Family Reunion, THON, All-U Day, Military Appreciation, and Senior Day.
107K Family Reunion - September 10 vs Ohio
Penn State will start its 2022 home slate against the MAC's Ohio Bobcats on September 10. That game will be the 107K Family Reunion game as Penn State Football welcomes fans back to Beaver Stadium for the first time in the 2022 regular season.
THON Game - September 24 vs Central Michigan
Penn State will host Central Michigan on September 24 as their annual THON game as students will begin their collections for THON 2023 which is set to take place from February 17 to February 19, 2023.
All-U Day - September 31 vs Northwestern
Penn State students from all branch campuses are encouraged to attend on September 31 when the Nittany Lions host the Northwestern Wildcats.
White Out - October 22 vs Minnesota
With Penn State's showdown against Ohio State looking prime to be on Fox's Big Noon Saturday one week later, it has been decided that for the first time since 2009, Penn State will be hosting a Big Ten team in the White Out that isn't Ohio State or Michigan. The Nittany Lions of course hosted the SEC's Auburn Tigers last September, a 28-20 victory. The Nittany Lions hold a 9-8 record in White Out games since its inception in 2004.
The game will also serve as Penn State's Homecoming game and Generations of Greatness game.
Stripe Out- October 29 vs Ohio State
Instead of hosting a likely daytime White Out against Ohio State, Penn State will be hosting the Buckeyes in their annual Stripe Out game on October 29. The Nittany Lions are 5-1 in Stripe Out games all-time.
Military Appreciation Day - November 12 vs Maryland
The program will honor all our nation's veterans on November 12 when they host the Maryland Terrapins on November 12.
Senior Day - November 26 vs Michigan State
Penn State will finish its home schedule out in 2022 with their annual Senior Day as they honor the program's seniors prior to their final home game.
