The Fairfax, Virginia native played in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions last season, recording 21 total tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss while recording one forced fumble and an interception.

The countdown to kickoff for Penn State is now officially under two weeks and in the spotlight with 13 days remaining is Penn State sophomore linebacker Tony Rojas.

After his impressive freshman season, Rojas is expected to step into a much bigger role for the Nittany Lions this fall. The 6-foot-2, 239-pound linebacker will step into the starting role left by Curtis Jacobs this offseason, he'll start alongside the likes of Kobe King and Dominic DeLuca.

Overall, Rojas totaled 122 snaps last season on the defensive side of the ball and graded out as one of the Nittany Lions' top defenders last season according to Pro Football Focus with a defensive grade of 83.5.

Prior to coming to Happy Valley, Rojas was a top-100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to Rivals. He committed to Penn State over offers from Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin among others.



