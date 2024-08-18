PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 13 Tony Rojas

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

The countdown to kickoff for Penn State is now officially under two weeks and in the spotlight with 13 days remaining is Penn State sophomore linebacker Tony Rojas.

The Fairfax, Virginia native played in all 13 games for the Nittany Lions last season, recording 21 total tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss while recording one forced fumble and an interception.

After his impressive freshman season, Rojas is expected to step into a much bigger role for the Nittany Lions this fall. The 6-foot-2, 239-pound linebacker will step into the starting role left by Curtis Jacobs this offseason, he'll start alongside the likes of Kobe King and Dominic DeLuca.

Overall, Rojas totaled 122 snaps last season on the defensive side of the ball and graded out as one of the Nittany Lions' top defenders last season according to Pro Football Focus with a defensive grade of 83.5.

Prior to coming to Happy Valley, Rojas was a top-100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle according to Rivals. He committed to Penn State over offers from Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin among others.


--------------------------------------------------------------

