The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 95 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Penn State will be looking to replace Alex Felkins as the team's place kicker this fall. After coming to Penn State as a transfer from Columbia, Felkins seized the place kicking job during the season opener against West Virginia and never looked back. After Felkins put together a strong season, whoever wins the place kicking job will have a tall task ahead of them.

While the competition remains wide open entering the summer months, Barker could have a leg up on the competition. Barker does not have the in game experience that Tulsa transfer Chase Meyer does, but Barker may have the biggest leg of anyone on the roster.

The in-state walk on has garnered praise and high remarks from coaches, as well as teammates this offseason. If Barker's big leg can transition into fall camp with accuracy following, it would not be a surprise to see the redshirt freshman seize the place kicking job this fall.