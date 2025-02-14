Penn State Football Hires Stan Drayton As New Running Backs Coach

When news broke that JaJuan Seider was leaving Penn State for Notre Dame it certainly sent some ripples through the Nittany Lion fan base. Seider had spent 7 seasons in Happy Valley, rising to also being the team's assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator.
During his almost decade long stay in Happy Valley, Seider had risen to be one of James Franklin's most trusted confidantes. He also saw his stock rise to being one of the best recruiters and running back coaches in the country.
With Seider departing, Penn State's running back job quickly became a very attractive job. The Nittany Lions return arguably the best running back duo in the country with Nicolas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, as well as talented young backs such a Quinton Martin and Corey Smith.
This stable of backs makes Penn State's running back room one of the best in the country. With that, the Nittany Lions were able to make a strong hire to replace Seider. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel veteran running backs coach Stan Drayton is set to join the Nittany Lion coaching staff.
Drayton comes to Penn State after spending the last three seasons as the head coach at Temple. Prior to that, he coaches running backs at Texas (2017 - 2021), with the Chicago Bears (2015 - 2016), and at Ohio State (2012 - 2014). Drayton also spent 2011 coaching wide receivers at Ohio State. Prior to that, he coached running backs at Mississippi State (2004), Florida (2005 - 2007, 2010), Tennessee (2008), and Syracuse (2009). The value of adding coaches with head coaching experience can never be overlooked, either.
Simply put, Drayton is one of the best running back coaches in the country. Drayton, a long time assistant to Urban Meyer, has a long track record of recruiting/developing high end running backs. This list includes Jerious Norwood, Chris Rainey, Carlos Hyde, Ezekiel Elliot, Bijan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks, and Jaydon Blue, among others.
Adding Drayton to the staff gives the Nittany Lions one of the best recruiters in the country. As discussed above, he also brings a long track record of running back development to Happy Valley. He should be able to provide some new, and valuable, perspective to Singleton and Allen for their final year on campus.
While losing Seider was a blow to the program, adding Drayton is at worst a wash, if not an upgrade for the running back room.
