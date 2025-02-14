Penn State Football Hires Stan Drayton As New Running Backs Coach

When news broke that JaJuan Seider was leaving Penn State for Notre Dame it certainly sent some ripples through the Nittany Lion fan base. Seider had spent 7 seasons in Happy Valley, rising to also being the team's assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator.

During his almost decade long stay in Happy Valley, Seider had risen to be one of James Franklin's most trusted confidantes. He also saw his stock rise to being one of the best recruiters and running back coaches in the country.

With Seider departing, Penn State's running back job quickly became a very attractive job. The Nittany Lions return arguably the best running back duo in the country with Nicolas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, as well as talented young backs such a Quinton Martin and Corey Smith.

This stable of backs makes Penn State's running back room one of the best in the country. With that, the Nittany Lions were able to make a strong hire to replace Seider. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel veteran running backs coach Stan Drayton is set to join the Nittany Lion coaching staff.