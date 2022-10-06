Year after year, Penn State sends your favorite football players to the NFL, so I've decided to do reports on the top Nittany Lions performances on the week. Let's take a look at who stood out the most in week 4.



Micah Parsons - LB - Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons has been dominate since he first entered the league for the Cowboys. Dallas beat the Commanders 25-10, and Parsons contributed with 4 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit, and tweeked his back but seems to be ok.On the season, Parsons has 19 QB pressures, 4 sacks, and 14 total tackles with 13 being solo tackles. The reigning 2021 DROY seems good to go against the LA Rams who have allowed 16 sacks already on the season.

Jahan Doston - WR - Washington Commanders: Jahan Doston hit the stage early with two touchdowns against the Jaguars in week 1 including an insane catch to win the game. On Sunday against the Cowboys, the 2022 1st round draft pick caught his 4th touchdown in just four games, which ties Stefon Diggs for the most by a WR in the NFL this season. Dotson has three touchdowns on all three targets in the Red Zone this season.

Saquon Barkley - RB - New York Giants: It seems the old Saquon is healthy and back for the Giants. Against the Bears on Sunday, Saquon ran the ball 31 times for 146 yards, including some highlight truck moves, and jukes. Barkley currently leads the league in rushing yards with 463, but an even crazier stat is that his 342 rushing yards AFTER contact alone would be 4th in the league in rushing. There's a familiar face sitting at 3rd in rushing as well.

Miles Sanders - RB - Philadelphia Eagles: Penn State has 2 of the top 3 rushers in the league currently to no surprise. Miles Sanders has been a big part of an Eagles' offense that has them as the last undefeated team in the NFL at 4-0. Miles totaled 27 rushes for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on Sunday against the Jaguars. Sanders continues to chase Saquon Barkley at the top in rushing yards with 356 yards on the season.

Jaquan Brisker - S - Chicago Bears: The rookie safety has been playing at an elite level already this season, as a top 10 safety in the league for the Bears. On Sunday against the Giants, Brisker tallied 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 QB hit. Jaquan is 4th in tackles on the Bears with 25 total.