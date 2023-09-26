Three-star Pennsylvania prospect Brady O'Hara announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday morning, becoming the program's third commitment in three days and the fifth commitment for the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Following the big 31-0 win over Iowa in the White Out game, Penn State Football went on to land not one, not two, but three commitments from recruits in the class of 2025.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to my family. Mom, Dad, Belle, Aidan, and Quinn. I wouldn't be who I am today without your continued love and support," O'Hara said in his commitment post on Twitter.

"To my coaches, in all the sports I have played growing up, thank you for holding me accountable, providing support, and sharing your wisdom. To my family and teammates, thanks for making sports fun. It's awesome to play these games with you.

I'm so grateful to God for the gifts and talents that He has given me to play this incredible game, and I'll never take those blessings for granted. I'm excited to announce that I'm committing to Penn State University."

Happy Valley Insider caught up with O'Hara shortly after his trip to Happy Valley this past Saturday for Penn State's White Out.

"Being here for the White Out game was an absolutely amazing experience,' O'Hara told HVI. "The energy hits you as soon as you walk in, and it was so cool to walk out onto the field and feel the crowd," he added.

"It was great to see many of the coaches tonight. They came up to me and gave me a hug or a handshake, and it just felt like a family atmosphere. My favorite part of the night was being in the locker room, talking to the other TEs, and learning more about what it’s like to be an ace."