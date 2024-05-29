As official visits kick off this weekend in Happy Valley, Penn State will be the first to host 2025 three-star cornerback Graceson Littleton in what is expected to be a busy month for the Wiregrass (Fl.) defensive back.

Littleton is the 51st ranked cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class and 90th ranked prospect out of the talent rich state of Florida. He holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Iowa, Ole Miss, USC, Oklahoma, Colorado and others.