in other news
Penn State cruises the country roads to a 34-12 win over West Virginia
Penn State started their season off with a convincing win over West Virginia.
Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 0 Linebacker Dom DeLuca
Former walk-on Dom DeLuca will once again be a special teams captain and a team leader for Penn State this season
Four keys to victory for Penn State against West Virginia
Happy Valley Insider offers four keys to victory for Penn State against West Virginia.
in other news
Penn State cruises the country roads to a 34-12 win over West Virginia
Penn State started their season off with a convincing win over West Virginia.
The Penn State Nittany Lions picked up a dominating win over West Virginia on Saturday afternoon to kick off the 2024 campaign in style. On the heels of the big win, Happy Valley Insider takes a look ahead at Penn State's next opponent, the Bowling Green Falcons ahead of the home-opener at Beaver Stadium.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Game/broadcast details:
Where: State College, Pennsylvania
Stadium: Beaver Stadium (Official capacity of 106,572)
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Television: FOX - Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst) Jenny Taft (Sidelines)
Odds: Penn State opened as a 29.5-point favorite, over/under is 49.5 points.
Falcons on the rise:
After Dino Babers left Bowling Green back in 2015, the Falcons endured some tough times in the MAC. That dark period for the program is now in the rearview mirror, however, as head coach Scot Loeffler has the Falcons on the rise.
Since a winless COVID-shortened season in 2020, Bowling Green has increased in win total in each of the last three years, with its most recent campaign being a 7-6 year in 2023. It was the first winning season for the program since 2015, and a second straight trip to the Quick Lane Bowl, where they lost to Minnesota.
Bowling Green returned its quarterback, leading receiver and leading rusher in 2024 as Loeffler and company look to contend for a MAC title and continue the upward trajectory of the program. That process got off to a strong start as the Falcons handled Fordham with ease, earning a 41-17 win last Thursday.
Turnover on the defensive side of the ball:
While Bowling Green returns the bulk of its production on the offensive side of the ball from last season, it is a different story on the flip side. Co-defensive coordinators Steve Morrison and Sammy Lawanson were forced to replace a host of contributors within the unit heading into 2024.
The most notable departures came via transfer portal exits as linebacker Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) and Jalen Huskey (Maryland) both went to the Power 4 level, while contributors Deshawn Jones Jr. and Kitione Tau also left the program to hit the open market. That also does not include graduations of linebacker Darren Anders and defensive back Davon Ferguson.
The Falcons passed their first test, keeping Fordham to 17 points, but a Penn State team that presents a whole new level now awaits and is confident after a strong showing against West Virginia just a couple of days ago.
A minimal history:
Penn State's dealings with Bowling Green have been few and far between, as the two programs have played just twice all-time. Both matchups came prior to the turn of the century, with the Nittany Lions defeating the Falcons in 1987 and 1998. The most recent meeting in 1998 saw Cordell Mitchell run for 104 yards and two scores on just six attempts, while the Penn State defense forced four turnovers.
Under the direction of head coach James Franklin, Penn State has regularly scheduled MAC programs to it's non-conference slate, with much success, going 10-0 in such matchups since 2014.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board