The Penn State Nittany Lions picked up a dominating win over West Virginia on Saturday afternoon to kick off the 2024 campaign in style. On the heels of the big win, Happy Valley Insider takes a look ahead at Penn State's next opponent, the Bowling Green Falcons ahead of the home-opener at Beaver Stadium.

Game/broadcast details: Where: State College, Pennsylvania Stadium: Beaver Stadium (Official capacity of 106,572) Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Television: FOX - Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst) Jenny Taft (Sidelines) Odds: Penn State opened as a 29.5-point favorite, over/under is 49.5 points.

Falcons on the rise:

After Dino Babers left Bowling Green back in 2015, the Falcons endured some tough times in the MAC. That dark period for the program is now in the rearview mirror, however, as head coach Scot Loeffler has the Falcons on the rise. Since a winless COVID-shortened season in 2020, Bowling Green has increased in win total in each of the last three years, with its most recent campaign being a 7-6 year in 2023. It was the first winning season for the program since 2015, and a second straight trip to the Quick Lane Bowl, where they lost to Minnesota. Bowling Green returned its quarterback, leading receiver and leading rusher in 2024 as Loeffler and company look to contend for a MAC title and continue the upward trajectory of the program. That process got off to a strong start as the Falcons handled Fordham with ease, earning a 41-17 win last Thursday.

Turnover on the defensive side of the ball:

While Bowling Green returns the bulk of its production on the offensive side of the ball from last season, it is a different story on the flip side. Co-defensive coordinators Steve Morrison and Sammy Lawanson were forced to replace a host of contributors within the unit heading into 2024. The most notable departures came via transfer portal exits as linebacker Cashius Howell (Texas A&M) and Jalen Huskey (Maryland) both went to the Power 4 level, while contributors Deshawn Jones Jr. and Kitione Tau also left the program to hit the open market. That also does not include graduations of linebacker Darren Anders and defensive back Davon Ferguson. The Falcons passed their first test, keeping Fordham to 17 points, but a Penn State team that presents a whole new level now awaits and is confident after a strong showing against West Virginia just a couple of days ago.

A minimal history: