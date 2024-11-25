Penn State Football Opponent First Look: Maryland Terrapins

Nov 16, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley interacts with players before a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Penn State Nittany Lions (10-1) head into the final week of the regular season on a three-game winning streak and will look to make it four when the Maryland Terrapins (4-7) come to Beaver Stadium for Senior Day in State College. Prior to Saturday afternoon's clash between the Nittany Lions and Terrapins, Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Maryland.

Advertisement

Game/Broadcast Details:

Where: University Park, Pennsylvania Stadium: Beaver Stadium (Official capacity of 106,572) Time: 3:30 p.m. ET Television: BTN Odds: Penn State opened as a -23.5-point favorite, over/under is 50 points.

Maryland's 2024 Betting Trends Opponent Spread Over/Under Result UConn -18.5 (COV) 45 (OVER) 50-7 MD Michigan State -8 (DNC) 44.5 (OVER) 27-24 MSU Virginia +3 (COV) 55.5 (UNDER) 27-13 MD Villanova -22.5 (DNC) 47.5 (OVER) 38-20 MD Indiana +7.5 (DNC) 50.5 (OVER) 42-28 IU Northwestern -10.5 (DNC) 45 (OVER) 37-10 NW USC +7 (COV) 57 (PUSH) 29-28 MD Minnesota +6 (DNC) 46.5 (OVER) 48-23 MIN Oregon +24 (COV) 57.5 (UNDER) 39-18 ORE Rutgers -4.5 (DNC) 54.5 (UNDER) 31-17 RU Iowa +4.5 (DNC) 41 (OVER) 29-13 IOWA

Bowl streak snapped for Locksley and the Terps:

For the first time since 2020, Maryland will not be going bowling, or at least won't be eligible because of the six-win threshold. The Terrapins dropped to 4-7 last week with a loss to Iowa, marking the first losing season under Locksley since his second year at the helm. The two previous years, Maryland won eight games and won seven in 2021, being a middle of the pack team in the conference during that stretch, having a Big Ten record of 11-16 between 2021-2023. It has been a step back for Locksley and company in 2024, on the heels of losing star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. After starting the year 4-3, the Terrapins have spiraled since the middle of October. Maryland has lost four straight games, all by two or more scores, against Minnesota, Oregon, Rutgers, and most recently Iowa. Maryland is now out of postseason contention, but will look to serve as spoilers in the final week of the regular season against a Penn State team poised to make the College Football Playoff.

Key Maryland stats and notes to know...

Billy Edwards Jr. banged up: Starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. has been dealing with ailments throughout the season, as Mike Locksley revealed he almost didn't start last week. Edwards played two series before being pulled for backup MJ Morris against Iowa, later returning before being forced out for the remainder of the game. It is uncertain whether Edwards' injury will hinder him from playing against Penn State, but his status will be one to watch throughout the week.

Passing attack remains despite new face under center: If Edwards indeed starts on Saturday, and is healthy, you can likely count on Maryland airing it out as it has all season. Taulia Tagovailoa was one of the most prolific passers in the Big Ten during his stint with the Terrapins and Edwards has continued the trend into 2024. Maryland leads the Big Ten in passing, with 3,186 yards, and Edwards being the primary signal caller. Behind that charge as well is the Big Ten's leader in receptions, yards and touchdowns, Tai Felton, who has racked up 92 catches for 1,097 yards and nine scores through the air this season.

Defense slipping during slide: During Maryland's current four-game losing streak in Big Ten play, the Terrapins have seen their already suspect defense take further steps back, allowing 36.7 points per game in defeats to Minnesota, Oregon, Rutgers and Iowa. That has placed Maryland as the second-worst scoring defense in the conference, ahead of just Purdue, and 95th in the country. Penn State has had a history of putting up points against the Terrapins, scoring 51 a year ago, and could be poised to post a similar number on Saturday against a reeling defense.

Series history: